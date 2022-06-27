Business Break
Man arrested allegedly attempting to cause explosion at WellStar Medical Center in LaGrange

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange police arrested a male suspect at the medical center on multiple charges, including arson.

On June 27, at about 2 p.m., officers were called to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center concerning fires in a patient’s room.

Before authorities arrived, James E. Smith III purposely started several small fires in a patient’s room.

He told the medical staff that he had a gun and a bomb. In addition, he suggested that the staff notify the Georgia Bureau of Investigations that it was a hostage situation.

To cause an explosion, Smith turned on the in-room oxygen and continued to light fires.

Upon arrival at the scene, LaGrange officers assisted the medical security in apprehending the suspect.

Smith was taken into custody and charged with the following:

  • Aggravated assault
  • 1st-degree arson
  • Terroristic threats (felony)
  • Battery

If anyone has information about this incident, contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

