Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Murder suspect’s case postponed in 2017 gang retaliation death of Columbus teen

Destiny Nelson, 17, was shot and killed at Bull Creek Apartments in January 2017. (Source: WTVM...
Destiny Nelson, 17, was shot and killed at Bull Creek Apartments in January 2017. (Source: WTVM File)
By Katrice Nolan and Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After five years, jury selection was scheduled to start today in the case of a 19-year-old involved in what police call a gang retaliation killing that left one teen dead.

That case is now being postponed.

19-year-old Keyonna James is charged with the murder of 17-year-old Destiny Nelson in 2017. Police say the retaliation was for the shooting death of Dominque Horton, James’ cousin - on January 5, 2017. But Nelson ended up being the wrong person.

26-year-old Dondre Hill and 21-year-old William Washington were later arrested in March of 2017 - charged with Horton’s murder.

James is one of 23 people facing charges under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, better known as ‘RICO.’

Stay with News Leader 9 for developments on this case.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened at Wendy’s on Wynnton Road.
Child found dead in vehicle at Columbus restaurant, coroner says
Two Phenix City men are dead after separate Saturday crashes in Russell County, according to...
2 Phenix City men killed in separate Russell County crashes
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Friday evening shooting that left one person...
1 dead, 2 injured in Columbus shooting Friday
Hwy. 80 in Russell County reopens after crash

Latest News

NATIONAL HIV TESTING DAY 2022
Raising awareness on National HIV Testing Day
Columbus Wendy's death investigation
Coroner: New details in death of Columbus toddler
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Phenix City teacher wins innovation award
Phenix City teacher recognized as exemplary educator, wins innovation award