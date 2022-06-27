Murder suspect’s case postponed in 2017 gang retaliation death of Columbus teen

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After five years, jury selection was scheduled to start today in the case of a 19-year-old involved in what police call a gang retaliation killing that left one teen dead.

That case is now being postponed.

19-year-old Keyonna James is charged with the murder of 17-year-old Destiny Nelson in 2017. Police say the retaliation was for the shooting death of Dominque Horton, James’ cousin - on January 5, 2017. But Nelson ended up being the wrong person.

26-year-old Dondre Hill and 21-year-old William Washington were later arrested in March of 2017 - charged with Horton’s murder.

James is one of 23 people facing charges under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, better known as ‘RICO.’

