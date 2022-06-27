Phenix City teacher recognized as exemplary educator, wins innovation award

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Central High School teacher is being recognized as an exemplary educator in technology.

Tim Loreman received the 19th annual Marbury Technology Innovation Award from Dr. Eric G. Mackey, State Superintendent of Education.

Loreman is a television production teacher who instructs students on writing, capturing, and producing television programs with programs such as Adobe Photoshop, Premiere Pro and After Effects. His classes regularly produce episodes of RDTV, Central High School’s news channel, ASHAA’s coverage of the Red Devil Football Team and Softball Team.

Students are given the opportunity to gain experience in planning and filming system commercials that aired on WTVM for the 2021-2022 school year.

“When I was first hired I was given the charge to bring Central High School to the forefront of the state in video production, social media, and sports broadcasting. My students have outdone themselves over the past four years and proving their capabilities in this field. Any honor I receive is a direct result of their hard work and dedication,” said Loreman.

The Marbury Technology Award entries are by nominations and judged on five criteria: Innovation and Creativity, Impact on Teaching and Learning, Leadership, Teamwork, and Scholarship.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.