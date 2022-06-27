Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Phenix City teacher recognized as exemplary educator, wins innovation award

Phenix City teacher wins innovation award
Phenix City teacher wins innovation award(Source: Phenix City Educational Services Center)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Central High School teacher is being recognized as an exemplary educator in technology.

Tim Loreman received the 19th annual Marbury Technology Innovation Award from Dr. Eric G. Mackey, State Superintendent of Education.

Loreman is a television production teacher who instructs students on writing, capturing, and producing television programs with programs such as Adobe Photoshop, Premiere Pro and After Effects. His classes regularly produce episodes of RDTV, Central High School’s news channel, ASHAA’s coverage of the Red Devil Football Team and Softball Team.

Students are given the opportunity to gain experience in planning and filming system commercials that aired on WTVM for the 2021-2022 school year.

“When I was first hired I was given the charge to bring Central High School to the forefront of the state in video production, social media, and sports broadcasting. My students have outdone themselves over the past four years and proving their capabilities in this field. Any honor I receive is a direct result of their hard work and dedication,” said Loreman.

The Marbury Technology Award entries are by nominations and judged on five criteria: Innovation and Creativity, Impact on Teaching and Learning, Leadership, Teamwork, and Scholarship.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened at Wendy’s on Wynnton Road.
Child found dead in vehicle at Columbus restaurant, coroner says
Two Phenix City men are dead after separate Saturday crashes in Russell County, according to...
2 Phenix City men killed in separate Russell County crashes
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Friday evening shooting that left one person...
1 dead, 2 injured in Columbus shooting Friday
Hwy. 80 in Russell County reopens after crash

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Ricky Dubose (Source: Rutherford County, TN Sheriff's Office)
Officials: Georgia man sentenced to die kills self in prison
The ALGOP is working with Hovey (left) and Whatley (right) to determine a date and location for...
ALEA refutes claim on provisionary ballot in District 27 Senate race
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score