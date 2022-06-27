Raising awareness on National HIV Testing Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s National HIV Testing Day - a day to encourage people to get tested for the disease, know their status, and get linked to care and treatment.

Today there are more free, easy, fast, and confidential HIV testing options available than ever before. Testing, including self-testing, is the first step to engaging in HIV prevention or treatment services.

HIV testing is a critical tool to helping us end the HIV epidemic in the United States.

“Testing is the number one thing for your healthcare. It’s part of the CDC and they recommend that everyone at every age should do it every year,” said Executive Director of COLGAY Pride, Jeremy Hobbs. “The sooner you find out, the sooner you can go on antiretroviral medication. That saves your life and prevents you from spreading it to other people.”

You can get tested at any public health department - but since COVID, things have changed a little. You may need to make an appointment ahead of time, and your appointment may have to be made weeks in advance.

