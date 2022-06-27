Business Break
WANTED: Muscogee County authorities searching for unregistered sex offender, consider ‘most-wanted’ suspect

Ira Frasure
Ira Frasure(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a criminal who is considered “most wanted.”

Ira Frasure is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and violation of probation. His original charge was aggravated assault with the intent to rape.

According to authorities, if you come into contact with the suspect, do not attempt to apprehend this individual under any circumstance -- contact law enforcement immediately.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Frasure, contact the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office at 706-653-4225.

