1 suspect in custody after shooting at Columbus gas station

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is behind bars after police say she fired gunshots at a Columbus gas station.

The suspect, Angelica Reyes, was trying to shoot at someone but missed.

It happened at the Big Cat on North Lumpkin Road and 30th Avenue around noon.

Reyes is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

As of now, there is no word on a motive for the shooting.

She will be in Recorder’s Court tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.

