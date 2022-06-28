Business Break
Auburn students, residents protest overturning Roe v. Wade

(KLTV/Arthur Clayborn)
By Reagan Ranzer and Katelyn Kirby
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Protestors are gathering in Auburn after the Supreme Court’s decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, stating that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion.

Auburn students and residents stood outside Samford Hall on Auburn University’s campus holding signs saying “I AM NOT AN INCUBATOR” and “THEY WON’T STOP AT ROE” and saying that criminalizing abortions won’t make them stop, just more unsafe.

Protestors also say overturning Roe v. Wade hurts, especially for lower-income women. One pre-med student tells us that with the current legislation, she will continue to live and go to school in Alabama as long as she has access to birth control.

Destiny Rene’e Duplechain says, “We’re protesting because Alabama has one of the strictest laws against abortions, and I am less worried about people who are using it for birth control. I’m more worried about people who need it. I have an ovation cyst, and if I go off my birth control, I could die, and if I get pregnant, I could I die.”

The group plans to meet again on Saturday to protest at Toomers Corner in Auburn.

