Auburn University medical director encourages mask, vaccine booster shots amid new COVID variants

(Source: WDIV via CNN)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Summer is upon us, and so are new COVID varients. But, doctors are warning as the pandemic is lifting, there are still precautions to be taken.

Dr. Frederick Kam, Medical Director at Auburn University Medical Clinic, explains these new variants, BA4 and BA5, are more transmissible than the Delta and Omicron variants.

He says he has seen the transmission of this virus spike in the past three weeks and warns even if you have had COVID before, now is the time to mask up and get boosted.

“We’re seeing people who had COVID back in January and February get it again in April, May and June. They’re saying it is impossible. I just had it in January and February. Some of them had it in November and December when we had the Delta wave come through. What we are seeing is that these new variants are escaping immunity from past infection and the vaccine.”

Dr. Kam encourages you to get boosted. Although he says the booster may not help with infection, a booster shot helps with hospitalizations, disease and deaths.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

