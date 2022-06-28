Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn University’s new online program aims to combat teacher shortage

Governor Kay Ivey has announced thousands of young children in Alabama will now have a chance...
Governor Kay Ivey has announced thousands of young children in Alabama will now have a chance to build a strong educational foundation this fall, thanks to the Alabama First Class Pre-K Program. Governor Ivey’s office said 22,500 Pre-K students in Alabama will benefit from this program.(WBRC)
By Erin Davis
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The application deadline is quickly approaching for a new degree program at Auburn University that will start this fall. The College of Human Sciences plans to offer a completely online bachelor’s degree to help combat the teacher shortage that is seen across the country.

Auburn teamed up with the Department of Early Childhood Education to offer a human development and family science degree with a focus on early child development. The goal is to offer a flexible program that produces highly skilled teachers for the state’s First Class Pre-K program as it continues to expand.

“We grew our programs this year by 107 programs for the 2022-23 school year,” said Barbara Cooper, secretary of the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education.

“The problem is we need high-quality teachers to fill those classroom teaching jobs,” said Emily Cumbie, a student success coordinator for Auburn.

There are nearly 3,000 First Class Pre-K teachers, but the plan is to add 200 classrooms a year until the state can enroll 70% of 4-year-olds by 2026.

“As we’re adding additional classrooms, there could be even greater challenges if we aren’t doing things to be very proactive,” said Cooper.

Auburn’s program is completely online and asynchronous.

“These online classes are really tailored to people who are working, people who are busy,” said Cumbie. “It’s an accelerated program, so all of our courses are being offered in a seven and a half week minimester.”

And enrolled students can also enter the class before they even finish their degree.

“We’ll give an auxiliary teacher at least a year in order to gain that actual CDA credential in order to be able to continue working in their classroom,” said Cooper.

There is no cap on the number of students allowed in this program, but the deadline to apply is July 15, as classes will begin this fall.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phenix City dentist arrested after shooting man
Dentist arrested after shooting on 4th Place in Phenix City
Three-year-old Kendrick Engram Jr.
Coroner: New details in death of Columbus toddler
Superior Court Clerk’s Office in Muscogee County closes due to COVID-19
Tiktok
Investigation underway on LaGrange TikTok star who allegedly exposed herself to minors
Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a car accident in front of Georgia Power on 11th...
Car accident causing blocked lanes on Veterans Pkwy in Columbus

Latest News

Suspects sought in Columbus neighborhood vehicle break-ins
Suspects sought in Columbus neighborhood vehicle break-ins
Columbus doctor reacts to the overturning of Roe v. Wade
Columbus doctor reacts to the overturning of Roe v. Wade
How Georgia parents can prevent hot car deaths
How Georgia parents can prevent hot car deaths
Meet the candidates: Columbus City Council District 5
Mayor Henderson discusses COVID number at Columbus City Council meeting
How Georgia parents can prevent hot car deaths