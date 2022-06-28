Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Car accident causing blocked lanes on Veterans Pkwy in Columbus

Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a car accident in front of Georgia Power on 11th...
Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a car accident in front of Georgia Power on 11th Street and Veterans Parkway.(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a car accident in front of Georgia Power on 11th Street and Veterans Parkway.

Due to this accident, northbound lanes on Veterans Pkwy are now blocked.

As of now, no injuries have been reported.

Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we keep you updated on this incident.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened at Wendy’s on Wynnton Road.
Child found dead in vehicle at Columbus restaurant, coroner says
Two Phenix City men are dead after separate Saturday crashes in Russell County, according to...
2 Phenix City men killed in separate Russell County crashes
Columbus Wendy's death investigation
Coroner: New details in death of Columbus toddler
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Friday evening shooting that left one person...
1 dead, 2 injured in Columbus shooting Friday

Latest News

Hwy. 80 in Russell County reopens after crash
Sinkhole causes road closure on 17th Street in Phenix City
Road closed
Sinkhole causes road closure on 8th Ave. in Phenix City
Crash cleared on I-185 SB in Harris County