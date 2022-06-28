Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Lightning strikes boat carrying 7 people

The Coast Guard rescued seven people after their boat was hit by lightning. (SOURCE: USCG)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Seven people had to be rescued off the coast of Florida this weekend after their boat was hit by lightning.

Someone on the boat was recording a video the moment the lightning struck.

They were out for a fishing tournament about 100 miles off the coast of Clearwater when it happened.

Luckily, no one was hurt, and a Coast Guard helicopter was able to get everyone out of the boat.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened at Wendy’s on Wynnton Road.
Child found dead in vehicle at Columbus restaurant, coroner says
Three-year-old Kendrick Engram Jr.
Coroner: New details in death of Columbus toddler
Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a car accident in front of Georgia Power on 11th...
Car accident causing blocked lanes on Veterans Pkwy in Columbus
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Destiny Nelson, 17, was shot and killed at Bull Creek Apartments in January 2017. (Source: WTVM...
Murder suspect’s case postponed in 2017 gang retaliation death of Columbus teen

Latest News

Police reported finding an abandoned stolen vehicle along with five stolen guns.
Suspects sought in Columbus neighborhood vehicle break-ins
Rescuers were searching through the charred rubble of a shopping mall for more victims of a...
France’s Macron says Russia can’t win in Ukraine after strike on mall
Tips on how to keep pets safe during the Fourth of July weekend.
How to keep pets safe over the Fourth of July weekend
The Flint water plant tower is seen, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Flint, Mich.
Court says indictments invalid in Flint water scandal
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat