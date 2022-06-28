Business Break
Dolly Parton's tour bus now accepting reservations

A two-night stay costs $10,000, and a portion of the money goes to the Dollywood Foundation and...
A two-night stay costs $10,000, and a portion of the money goes to the Dollywood Foundation and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.(Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022
(CNN) – Dollywood Dreammore Resort and Spa is now taking reservations for Suite 1986, which is one of Dolly Parton’s tour buses.

A two-night stay costs $10,000, and a portion of the money goes to the Dollywood Foundation and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Suite 1986 is a one-of-a-kind 45-foot bus. It includes a couch, a kitchen, a dining table, two toilets, a tub and a bedroom.

Dolly also retrofitted a closet, which displayed some of her gowns and jewelry.

The bus is located just outside of the resort in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

