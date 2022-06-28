Harris County, American win softball titles at District 8 tournament
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to Harris County Little League and American Little League!
Harris County won the 8-10 softball title at the District 8 Tournament on Monday with a 14-3 win over Pioneer, while American won the 9-11 softball title, 13-2, over Sally.
You can see highlights from both games in the video above.
