Harris County, American win softball titles at District 8 tournament

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to Harris County Little League and American Little League!

Harris County won the 8-10 softball title at the District 8 Tournament on Monday with a 14-3 win over Pioneer, while American won the 9-11 softball title, 13-2, over Sally.

You can see highlights from both games in the video above.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.