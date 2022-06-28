Investigation underway on LaGrange TikTok star who allegedly exposed herself to minors

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office confirmed its investigation into an incident where a LaGrange woman allegedly exposed herself to minors.

A recent video showed local TikTok star Kylie Strickland flashing what appeared to be two boys while in a pool.

The edited video circulating on the TikTok app shows Strickland in a pool talking to what looks to be two young boys during a live recording.

The woman asked the children if they wanted to see her breast and then proceeded to lift her swimsuit top.

A spokesperson with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office told News Leader 9 that the incident is now turned over to their criminal investigations division.

Stay with us to keep up-to-date on this case.

