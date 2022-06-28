Lee County officials vote on new ABC license fee

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Lee County officials also discussed fees for specific ABC licenses during tonight’s commission meeting.

The two types of licenses discussed were for food or beverage trucks and hospitality management programs. However, the food or beverage truck license only applies to more prominent areas like Birmingham, with a state fee of $350.

The ABC license fee for hospitality management programs applies to any four-year or two-year college with an on-campus police force, like Auburn University and Southern Union State Community College.

Tonight, commissioners voted on the county fee for colleges in the area.

“Our general practice as the county license fee whatever the amount is for the state license fee. So that they’re equal.”

The commission voted to impose a $1,000 county to match the state fee.

