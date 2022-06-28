Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Mary Mara, TV actor for decades, dies in apparent drowning

Memorial candle grx
Memorial candle grx(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (AP) — Mary Mara, whose acting career spanned more than 30 years, has died in what New York authorities said appeared to be a drowning accident.

She appeared on television shows including “Ray Donovan,” “Dexter” and “ER.”

The New York State Police said Monday a woman identified as Mara, 61, was found shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday in the St. Lawrence River near Cape Vincent, in upstate New York close to the Canadian border.

Police said that an official cause of death is still pending, but that there were no signs of foul play and that it appeared Mara drowned while swimming.

In a statement, her manager, Craig Dorfman, described her as “electric, funny, and a true individual” who was well-loved, as well as a tremendous actress.

Her earliest acting credit goes back to the 1989 movie “The Preppie Murder.” The New York native worked regularly ever since, in a combination of repeat characters in some shows and appearances in others.

She acted in movies including ”Mr. Saturday Night” with Billy Crystal and “Prom Night.” Her last credit was in 2020, in a movie called “Break Even.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened at Wendy’s on Wynnton Road.
Child found dead in vehicle at Columbus restaurant, coroner says
Two Phenix City men are dead after separate Saturday crashes in Russell County, according to...
2 Phenix City men killed in separate Russell County crashes
Columbus Wendy's death investigation
Coroner: New details in death of Columbus toddler
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Friday evening shooting that left one person...
1 dead, 2 injured in Columbus shooting Friday

Latest News

Muscogee County School Board hold meeting discussing mileage tax, more
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
AP source: At least 40 people found dead in back of tractor trailer
Facebook and Instagram began removing some of these posts, just as millions across the U.S....
Instagram and Facebook remove posts offering abortion pills
Superior Court Clerk’s Office in Muscogee County closes due to COVID-19
In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, John Eastman, a lawyer for...
Lawyer who advised Trump says federal agents seized phone