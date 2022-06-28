Muscogee County School Board hold meeting discussing millage tax, more

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School Board discussed taxes, a local university, new principals and more at tonight’s meeting.

In the final public hearing, the school board announced they would not be increasing the millage rate.

Muscogee County’s superintendent and board members recognized Columbus State University President Chris Markwood for his service to the community as he prepares to retire after seven years on the job.

“We can’t say enough about how this community and Columbus State University worked together. It’s not normal, it’s spectacular, and I hope that this continues. I trust that it will,” expressed Markwood.

The school board also voted on and approved their General Fund budget.

They approved the hiring of Jaime Chavez as principal at Gentian Elementary School. In addition, Candance Lockhart will be the principal at Lonnie Jackson Academy, and Jennifer Aguirre will serve as a director at the St. Elmo Gifted Program.

