Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Muscogee County School Board hold meeting discussing millage tax, more

((Source: WTVM))
By WTVM Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School Board discussed taxes, a local university, new principals and more at tonight’s meeting.

In the final public hearing, the school board announced they would not be increasing the millage rate.

Muscogee County’s superintendent and board members recognized Columbus State University President Chris Markwood for his service to the community as he prepares to retire after seven years on the job.

“We can’t say enough about how this community and Columbus State University worked together. It’s not normal, it’s spectacular, and I hope that this continues. I trust that it will,” expressed Markwood.

The school board also voted on and approved their General Fund budget.

They approved the hiring of Jaime Chavez as principal at Gentian Elementary School. In addition, Candance Lockhart will be the principal at Lonnie Jackson Academy, and Jennifer Aguirre will serve as a director at the St. Elmo Gifted Program.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened at Wendy’s on Wynnton Road.
Child found dead in vehicle at Columbus restaurant, coroner says
Two Phenix City men are dead after separate Saturday crashes in Russell County, according to...
2 Phenix City men killed in separate Russell County crashes
Columbus Wendy's death investigation
Coroner: New details in death of Columbus toddler
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Friday evening shooting that left one person...
1 dead, 2 injured in Columbus shooting Friday

Latest News

Improving animal control discussed at Lee County Commission meeting
Lee County officials vote on new ABC license fee
Superior Court Clerk’s Office in Muscogee County closes due to COVID-19
Auburn students, residents protest overturning Roe v. Wade
Jay Hovey and Tom Whatley
Alabama State Senate Race District 27 declared a tie