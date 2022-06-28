Dentist arrested after shooting on 4th Place in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A dentist was arrested after a verbal altercation that led to a shooting on 4th Place in Phenix City.

On June 27, at approximately 6 p.m., the Phenix City Police Department Patrol Division responded to the 1000 block of 4th Place in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival, officers found 30-year-old Michael Brown, of Phenix City, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Brown was shot during a verbal altercation with 73-year-old Dr. Hugh Ogletree, of Salem. Ogletree was arrested at the scene and booked into the Russell County Jail where he has since made bond. Ogletree was charged with attempted murder.

Brown was transported to Columbus Piedmont Regional Hospital for treatment.

The Phenix City Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating the incident.

