Piedmont Columbus Regional pediatrician talks on melatonin overdoses in children

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Poison control centers in the U.S. have seen a dramatic rise in reports of kids ingesting melatonin over the last decade.

Melatonin is a hormone that can help regulate sleep. The National Institutes for Health says taking melatonin for jet lag, overnight shifts, or occasional sleeplessness is fine.

But high levels of use are linked to dementia, early mortality, and other health complications. But why have ingestions increased?

For younger kids, the over-the-counter drug *sometimes* looks like candy.

Below is a full interview with Dr. Rebecca Ramey, pediatrician at Piedmont Columbus Regional:

