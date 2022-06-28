Public hearing scheduled for proposed Chambers County school closures

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A public hearing is scheduled this week on the proposed Chambers County school closures.

Students, parents or any concerned citizens are invited to attend the Thursday meeting at the George W. Andrews Federal Building and United States Courthouse located at 701 Avenue A in Opelika. It is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. before Middle District of Alabama Judge W. Keith Watkins.

The Chambers County Board of Education is requesting to close Five Points Elementary School, John P. Powell Middle School, and Lafayette-Lanier Elementary School while transitioning Eastside Elementary School to a magnet school.

Those who wish to file written comments on the proposal may do so; they must be submitted to Cookie Thomas (thomaskc@chambersk12.org) by 3 p.m. Wednesday. Written comments may be submitted in any form but the school district has a template online.

Anyone who is interested in speaking at the hearing must contact GeDa’ Jones Herbert at 202-682-1300 or Stanley F. Gray at 334-727-4830 by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

