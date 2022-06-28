Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Public hearing scheduled for proposed Chambers County school closures

A public hearing is scheduled this week on the proposed Chambers County school closures.
A public hearing is scheduled this week on the proposed Chambers County school closures.(Source: Chambers County School District)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A public hearing is scheduled this week on the proposed Chambers County school closures.

Students, parents or any concerned citizens are invited to attend the Thursday meeting at the George W. Andrews Federal Building and United States Courthouse located at 701 Avenue A in Opelika. It is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. before Middle District of Alabama Judge W. Keith Watkins.

The Chambers County Board of Education is requesting to close Five Points Elementary School, John P. Powell Middle School, and Lafayette-Lanier Elementary School while transitioning Eastside Elementary School to a magnet school.

Those who wish to file written comments on the proposal may do so; they must be submitted to Cookie Thomas (thomaskc@chambersk12.org) by 3 p.m. Wednesday. Written comments may be submitted in any form but the school district has a template online.

Anyone who is interested in speaking at the hearing must contact GeDa’ Jones Herbert at 202-682-1300 or Stanley F. Gray at 334-727-4830 by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened at Wendy’s on Wynnton Road.
Child found dead in vehicle at Columbus restaurant, coroner says
Columbus Wendy's death investigation
Coroner: New details in death of Columbus toddler
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a car accident in front of Georgia Power on 11th...
Car accident causing blocked lanes on Veterans Pkwy in Columbus
Destiny Nelson, 17, was shot and killed at Bull Creek Apartments in January 2017. (Source: WTVM...
Murder suspect’s case postponed in 2017 gang retaliation death of Columbus teen

Latest News

Rain coverage will be elevated over the next several days. Keep the umbrella handy!
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
Abortions still accessible while Ga.’s heartbeat bill on hold for a few weeks
Improving animal control discussed at Lee County Commission meeting
Lee County officials vote on new ABC license fee
Muscogee County School Board hold meeting discussing millage tax, more