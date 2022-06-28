Rainy and Humid Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cold front thought about passing through last night, but as it approached the valley became occluded and stationary. Although it did not quite reach us with the drier air, it did compress the moisture we had in place enough to produce some heavy rainfall and strong storms. Tonight, we will see a similar situation as that front continues to tease us. Rainfall will last later into the evening, and we should see even more coverage with these storms than we saw yesterday. As we head into the rest of the week, we will continue to see the same story with 50-70% coverage. The good news is this widespread rainfall is much needed AND will keep our temperatures actually below average. Tomorrow should end our streak of 90 degree highs, with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s. Going into your holiday weekend - you may want to have a backup plan if you are thinking about getting out on the water, as we will continue to see those afternoon storms at pretty widespread coverage. We will keep you posted on this as the data comes in, but that rain and humidity looks like it will stick around into next week as well.

