Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Rainy and Humid Week

Elise’s Forecast
We are expected to settle into a pattern featuring at least a 50-60% coverage of rain and...
We are expected to settle into a pattern featuring at least a 50-60% coverage of rain and storms each day through the week as a front meanders across Georgia and Alabama.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cold front thought about passing through last night, but as it approached the valley became occluded and stationary. Although it did not quite reach us with the drier air, it did compress the moisture we had in place enough to produce some heavy rainfall and strong storms. Tonight, we will see a similar situation as that front continues to tease us. Rainfall will last later into the evening, and we should see even more coverage with these storms than we saw yesterday. As we head into the rest of the week, we will continue to see the same story with 50-70% coverage. The good news is this widespread rainfall is much needed AND will keep our temperatures actually below average. Tomorrow should end our streak of 90 degree highs, with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s. Going into your holiday weekend - you may want to have a backup plan if you are thinking about getting out on the water, as we will continue to see those afternoon storms at pretty widespread coverage. We will keep you posted on this as the data comes in, but that rain and humidity looks like it will stick around into next week as well.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened at Wendy’s on Wynnton Road.
Child found dead in vehicle at Columbus restaurant, coroner says
Three-year-old Kendrick Engram Jr.
Coroner: New details in death of Columbus toddler
Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a car accident in front of Georgia Power on 11th...
Car accident causing blocked lanes on Veterans Pkwy in Columbus
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Destiny Nelson, 17, was shot and killed at Bull Creek Apartments in January 2017. (Source: WTVM...
Murder suspect’s case postponed in 2017 gang retaliation death of Columbus teen

Latest News

We are expected to settle into a pattern featuring at least a 50-60% coverage of rain and...
Unsettled weather pattern with scattered storms likely through the week
Rain coverage will be elevated over the next several days. Keep the umbrella handy!
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
Hot, humid with an increasing chance of showers and storms on the way through the first half of...
Typical Summer Week
After extreme heat for the last week or two, the heat breaks this week but the humidity will be...
Daily opportunities for showers and storms this week