Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Superior Court Clerk’s Office in Muscogee County closes due to COVID-19

(WWNY)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Superior Court Clerk’s Office will be closing due to COVID-19.

Chief Judge of Superior Court Gil McBride declared a COVID Judicial Emergency on June 27.

This means effective immediately the Superior Court Clerk’s Office is no longer open to the public.

“The conditions of such public health emergency substantially have endangered normal functioning of the offices of clerk of superior court,” explained McBride.

Employees will continue to work at the office. However, the public will not have access to the 2nd floor of the Superior Court Clerk’s Office.

The order will remain in place until July 11 at 11:59 p.m.

If you need to reach out to anyone from that office, contact them via phone or online.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened at Wendy’s on Wynnton Road.
Child found dead in vehicle at Columbus restaurant, coroner says
Two Phenix City men are dead after separate Saturday crashes in Russell County, according to...
2 Phenix City men killed in separate Russell County crashes
Columbus Wendy's death investigation
Coroner: New details in death of Columbus toddler
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Friday evening shooting that left one person...
1 dead, 2 injured in Columbus shooting Friday

Latest News

NATIONAL HIV TESTING DAY 2022
Raising awareness on National HIV Testing Day
Marion County issues boil water notice to residents
Alabama nurse, mother talks about importance of COVID vaccination for children
RUN THE RACE: Single Mom in Columbus Solo Runs 277 Miles Across Georgia
RUN THE RACE: Single Mom in Columbus Solo Runs 277 Miles Across Georgia