Superior Court Clerk’s Office in Muscogee County closes due to COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Superior Court Clerk’s Office will be closing due to COVID-19.

Chief Judge of Superior Court Gil McBride declared a COVID Judicial Emergency on June 27.

This means effective immediately the Superior Court Clerk’s Office is no longer open to the public.

“The conditions of such public health emergency substantially have endangered normal functioning of the offices of clerk of superior court,” explained McBride.

Employees will continue to work at the office. However, the public will not have access to the 2nd floor of the Superior Court Clerk’s Office.

The order will remain in place until July 11 at 11:59 p.m.

If you need to reach out to anyone from that office, contact them via phone or online.

