Suspects sought in Columbus neighborhood vehicle break-ins

Police reported finding an abandoned stolen vehicle along with five stolen guns.
Police reported finding an abandoned stolen vehicle along with five stolen guns.(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities are searching for suspects in connection to vehicle break-ins in a Columbus neighborhood.

Columbus police said early Tuesday morning they responded to a call regarding a vehicle break-in in the Garrett Pines subdivision. Police reported finding an abandoned stolen vehicle along with five stolen guns.

Following an investigation, police said several vehicles had been broken into in that area. The stolen vehicle and firearms were returned to the owners, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspects in this case is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department’s Property Crimes Division at 706-225-3424.

