Unsettled weather pattern with scattered storms likely through the week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are expected to settle into a pattern featuring at least a 50-60% coverage of rain and storms each day through the week as a front meanders across Georgia and Alabama. While it won’t be as hot, it will be plenty humid! Our 17 day streak of 90 and 100 degree heat is coming to an end for now. Expect thicker clouds around today with a bit of a breeze. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will start to blossom around midday to mid afternoon. Storms rumble in spots through at least midnight. Highs today will be in the mid 80s to low 90s depending if you see rain. For Wednesday, the forecast calls for mostly cloudy conditions. A few morning showers will be followed up by more scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Ample moisture remains in place Thursday and Friday with more clouds than sun and daily rounds of scattered storms. The rain coverage may be a touch lower for the holiday weekend. However, we are pretty confident hit or miss storms will continue to dot the landscape. Most of us will see an inch or two of rainfall between now and then. It is important you head inside when you hear thunder! Stay tuned on air, online and on the WTVM Weather app.

