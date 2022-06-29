Business Break
Body buried in backyard on Carriage Drive identified as missing 64-year-old woman

Police presence on Carriage Drive in Columbus
Police presence on Carriage Drive in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On June 29, authorities discovered the body of a missing 64-year-old woman buried in her backyard on Carriage Drive.

The remains of a woman were discovered in a shallow grave at the home of Julie Marie Catron, who has been missing since November 2021.

According to Freddie Blackmon, the investigation led detectives looking into Catron’s disappearance to her residence to continue their search.

Coroner Buddy Bryan has confirmed the remains are of Catron. However, her remains will be transported to the county morgue and then to Atlanta for further identification and cause of death.

Blackmon says foul play is a possibility.

