Body found buried in backyard of house on Carriage Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On June 29, authorities discovered a body buried in a backyard on Carriage Drive.

According to Chief Freddie Blackmon, the remains were discovered at the home of 64-year-old missing woman Julie Marie Carton. Although the identity of the body has no been confirmed as the missing woman, he says investigators looking into her disappearance were led to the home to search for Carton.

The coroner has confirmed the remains are female and will be sent to Atlanta for an autopsy and further identification.

Blackmon says foul play is a possibility.

Police presence on Carriage Drive in Columbus (Source: WTVM)

