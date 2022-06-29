City of Columbus closures, service info for 4th of July
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several services will be impacted by the 4th of July holiday.
With the exception of emergency services, the following department services will be altered or suspended:
|DIVISION
|INDEPENDENCE DAY OBSERVATION
|Water / Recycle
|No pickup
July 4 routes will be collected on July 6.
All other services will be provided on their normal collection day.
|311 Citizens Service Center
|Closed
|Landfills -
Granite Bluff / Pine Grove
|Closed
|Parks and Recreation
|Closed
Normal operating hours will resume on July 5.
|Civic Center / Ice Rink
|Closed
|Animal Control
|Closed
|METRA Bus Service
|No bus service
Normal operating hours will resume on July 5.
|Recorder’s Court
|8am Advisement Session only
Source: Columbus Consolidated Government
