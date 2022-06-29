City of Columbus closures, service info for 4th of July

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several services will be impacted by the 4th of July holiday.

With the exception of emergency services, the following department services will be altered or suspended:

DIVISION INDEPENDENCE DAY OBSERVATION Water / Recycle No pickup

July 4 routes will be collected on July 6.

All other services will be provided on their normal collection day. 311 Citizens Service Center Closed Landfills -

Granite Bluff / Pine Grove Closed Parks and Recreation Closed

Normal operating hours will resume on July 5. Civic Center / Ice Rink Closed Animal Control Closed METRA Bus Service No bus service

Normal operating hours will resume on July 5. Recorder’s Court 8am Advisement Session only

Source: Columbus Consolidated Government

