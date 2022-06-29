Business Break
City of Columbus closures, service info for 4th of July

Several services will be impacted by the 4th of July holiday.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several services will be impacted by the 4th of July holiday.

With the exception of emergency services, the following department services will be altered or suspended:

DIVISIONINDEPENDENCE DAY OBSERVATION
Water / RecycleNo pickup
July 4 routes will be collected on July 6.
All other services will be provided on their normal collection day.
311 Citizens Service CenterClosed
Landfills -
Granite Bluff / Pine Grove		Closed
Parks and RecreationClosed
Normal operating hours will resume on July 5.
Civic Center / Ice RinkClosed
Animal Control Closed
METRA Bus ServiceNo bus service
Normal operating hours will resume on July 5.
Recorder’s Court8am Advisement Session only

Source: Columbus Consolidated Government

