Columbus doctor reacts to the overturning of Roe v. Wade

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On June 24, 2022, the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Over decades, research has demonstrated that abortion bans most severely impact people in marginalized groups who already struggle to access health care, including abortion.

“This is a direct attack on medical care and the practice of medicine as well as an attack on the physician-patient relationship,” said Welsey Chambers.

Dr. Wesley Chambers of Columbus specializes in obstetrics and gynecology.

He says abortion is a mandatory part of women’s health when it comes to high-risk cases like ectopic pregnancies.

“Ectopic pregnancy is a pregnancy outside of the uterus itself, and so the pregnancy can often be in the fallopian tube that would be the most common place where it would be located. Ectopic pregnancy will never result in a live baby. It can possibly if it grows too large it can cause a rupture of the structure of the fallopian tube, which results in internal bleeding that can threaten a woman’s life.”

With Roe V. Wade being overturned, HB 481 is poised to take effect. The law bans abortion at around six weeks of pregnancy except in certain circumstances. Like rape or incest, only if a police report is filed along with miscarriage and pregnancies deemed medically futile.

“A woman knows around the time of the missed cycle, so perhaps at the four to six-week mark, a woman can possibly note that she is indeed pregnant by having a positive pregnancy test.”

Chambers says this will not stop abortions from happening. He says this decision will affect minorities.

“This decision will stop safe abortions from occurring, and this decision will disproportionately affect women who are African American women who are Latinx indigenous women who are in rural areas or women who have a lower income.”

With the law in effect, a woman in Georgia would have to travel as far as North Carolina 250 miles to reach the nearest abortion provider, according to a recent analysis by the Myers Abortion Facility Database.

