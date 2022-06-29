Columbus resident raises concern on lack of yard waste pickup

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A concern for many residents is dried-up leaves and branches that can be seen along the side of some roadways in Columbus, as several people in the Columbus city limits haven’t had yard waste removed.

Columbus resident Robert McCutcheon says he hasn’t had yard removal for two months. He adds that it has been frustrating not to be able to remove yard clippings and other trash. He has even taken the length of crossing state lines to dispose of waste.

McCutcheon told News Leader 9 he has made several calls to the public works department.

“They were like call back next week, and stuff like that we have been calling, they say that they have a work order, but it’s just still taking a while. They say they have a list, and they have to go back to the people they missed, but still nothing,” explained McCutcheon.

We reached out to the Public Works Department for comment -- however, we have not heard back on when the city will resolve the issue.

