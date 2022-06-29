Business Break
Harris Co. School District to hold employment open house

(Source: Harris County School District)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is hosting an employment open house to fill available positions.

The Employment Opportunity Open House is set to take place on July 11 from 6 - 7 p.m. at Harris County School District’s Central Office - located at 132 Barnes Mill Road in Hamilton.

The district is looking got fill the following positions:

  • Substitute teachers
  • Bus drivers
  • Paraprofessionals
  • Special education paraprofessionals
  • Speech pathologists

“We hope that citizens will plan to attend the open house and learn about employment opportunities with the Harris County School District,” shared Stacey Carlisle, assistant superintendent of human resources. “Attendees will be able to meet with members of the Human Resources and Transportation departments to ask questions, learn about benefits and retirement as well as learn how to complete the online application.”

According to the district, most jobs will start August 2 - during pre-planning in-service days. School will begin August 5.

All applications must be submitted online. To apply, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us/employment, and click on “HCSD Current Job Openings.”

For additional information, the Human Resources department may be reached at (706) 628-4206, ext. 1224.

