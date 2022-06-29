Business Break
New Interim Superintendent of Phenix City Schools speaks on improvements for school system

(Source: Phenix City School Board of Education)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - After former Phenix City Schools Superintendent Randy Wilkes stepped down from his role, a new interim superintendent has been appointed.

The school district’s Board of Education chose Dr. Darrell Seldon as they began searching for someone to take over the position permanently.

Seldon has worked closely with Wilkes during this tenure. As a result, he says he is aware of the issues that need to be focused on in the school system, including school security, increasing paternal engagement and learning loss due to the pandemic.

“The pandemic has had such a profound effect on all of us in so many different ways, but for students, in particular, learning loss. So we will focus on learning recovery, and it’s not something that’s isolated to Phenix City Schools. This is a problem around the country,” said Seldon.

He currently serves as Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction and is the district’s Federal Programs Director.

Seldon will take over his new position on July 1.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

