Lions locked in ahead of final four regular season games

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Lions are entering the final stretch of the National Arena League season. With four regular season games left, it’s make or break time for the Lions playoff chances.

Columbus travels to Carolina this weekend for the first of two road games against the Cobras over the next three weeks.

“It’s a four game season and we need to go 3-1, minimum,” said head coach Jason Gibson. “Everything that’s happened before is a wash.”

Your next chance to see the Lions back inside the Civic Center is on July 8 vs. the San Antonio Gunslingers.

