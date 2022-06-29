Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Longtime LGBTQ liaison in Columbus talks on lack of access to HIV testing

HIV test
HIV test(Ed Pearce)
By Dee Armstrong
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that Americans could lose the battle to eradicate AIDS in the United States.

Officials say during the pandemic, far fewer people took a routine HIV test. That means thousands of Americans are likely HIV-positive - spreading the disease and don’t know it.

The number of tests have dropped by 44-percent since 2020 and the CDC says the country was on track to see a 90-percent reduction in new HIV cases by 2030.

Jeremy Hobbs, an LBGTQ activist and Director of COLGAY, spoke with our Dee Armstrong on the topic:

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phenix City dentist arrested after shooting man
Dentist arrested after shooting on 4th Place in Phenix City
Three-year-old Kendrick Engram Jr.
Coroner: New details in death of Columbus toddler
Tiktok
Investigation underway on LaGrange TikTok star who allegedly exposed herself to minors
Superior Court Clerk’s Office in Muscogee County closes due to COVID-19
1 suspect in custody after shooting at Columbus gas station

Latest News

Longtime LGBTQ liaison in Columbus talks on increasing HIV numbers
Longtime LGBTQ liaison in Columbus talks on lack of access to HIV testing
Reversal of Roe V. Wade possible impact on Georgia’s Foster Care System
Reversal of Roe V. Wade possible impact on Georgia’s Foster Care System
Reversal of Roe V. Wade possible impact on Georgia’s Foster Care System
Reversal of Roe V. Wade possible impact on Georgia’s Foster Care System
Several services will be impacted by the 4th of July holiday.
City of Columbus closures, service info for 4th of July