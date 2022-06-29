Longtime LGBTQ liaison in Columbus talks on lack of access to HIV testing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that Americans could lose the battle to eradicate AIDS in the United States.

Officials say during the pandemic, far fewer people took a routine HIV test. That means thousands of Americans are likely HIV-positive - spreading the disease and don’t know it.

The number of tests have dropped by 44-percent since 2020 and the CDC says the country was on track to see a 90-percent reduction in new HIV cases by 2030.

Jeremy Hobbs, an LBGTQ activist and Director of COLGAY, spoke with our Dee Armstrong on the topic:

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.