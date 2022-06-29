Business Break
Mayor Henderson discusses COVID number at Columbus City Council meeting

Meet the candidates: Columbus City Council District 5
Meet the candidates: Columbus City Council District 5(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:33 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - COVID numbers are back on the rise in Columbus, with more people being hospitalized in the Fountain City.

Mayor Skip Henderson updated the numbers during the Columbus City Council meeting.

The mayor told council members that while the numbers have increased, they are nowhere near where they were at the pandemic’s peak. However, it is still something officials are keeping a close eye on.

“We have seen a little bit of an increase in those that are hospitalized we now have somewhere right around 35 who are in all of our area hospitals much better than it was in the peak of this pandemic but still a concern.“

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

