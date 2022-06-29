Mural honoring Columbus pioneers unveiled at YMCA on MLK Blvd

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The A.J. McClung Mural unveiling happened on June 29 at the A.J. McClung YMCA on Martin Luther King Blvd.

The muralist for Columbus’ artistic piece was Ernel Martinez. One of his most recent works was Kobe Bryant and his daughter Ginna’s mural in Philadelphia by Mamba Foundation.

Martinez was born in Belize but raised in South Central Los Angeles and Detriot. He was introduced to the art world through graffiti.

His artistic practices mainly focus on unconventional methods to give urban communities tools to tell their stories through art.

“Celebrating amazing pioneers in our community and just a way to show of African Americans who have done so much in our community, especially the community that we’re in right now. And we pay homage to Mr. A.J. McClung, who was along serving director here at this facility, and today is a celebration of him and what he has done for this community. And the other individuals Alma Thomas and Ma Rainey for their contributions to this community as well,” expressed the artist.

He believes art enriches communities and is the path to “true” collaboration.

