Phenix City firework store owner shares on combatting inflation

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Inflation has hit firework stands across the U.S. before the upcoming holiday weekend, and some fireworks are facing around a 70% increase in cost this year.

Shirley’s Fireworks, a fireworks store in Phenix City, says they are charging the wholesale dealers a good amount of money because of the cost of shipping overseas. That means they must charge extra to firework stores like Shirley’s, making it tougher to sell fireworks.

Small family-owned businesses in the area said if the cost goes up any more, they will no longer be able to afford to sell fireworks.

Owner of Shirley’s Fireworks, Shirley Childeree says they want people to enjoy the 4th of July with fireworks. She says they’ve marked down their retail prices to make it affordable to all customers.

“The shipping and all the fireworks went up about 35 percent over the last two years. They went up twice on us in two years and its horrible for the people who don’t have a lot of money to spend so we go down on our prices to make people be able to afford what they want to get.”

Shirley says if you want fireworks for the Fourth of July but can’t afford the prices, they will work with you for everyone to enjoy the bright colored lights on the 4th.

