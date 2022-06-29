Qualification period ends for Auburn’s 2022 municipal election

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The qualification period has ended for Auburn’s 2022 municipal election.

The following candidates have completed paperwork to qualify for the election:

Mayor: Ron Anders, Jr. (incumbent, unopposed)

Ward 1: Arthur L. Dowdell Sr., Connie Fitch-Taylor (incumbent)

Ward 2: Kelley Griswold (incumbent), Paul West

Ward 3: Beth Witten (incumbent, unopposed)

Ward 4: Tyler Adams, Chad Leverette

Ward 5: Sarah Jane Levine, Henry G. “Sonny” Moreman III, Leah Billye Welburn V

Ward 6: Bob Parsons (incumbent), Phillip Pollard

Ward 7: Max Coblentz, Jay Hovey, Greg Lane

Ward 8: Tommy Dawson (incumbent, unopposed)

The unopposed candidates are deemed elected by Alabama state law. The current Auburn City Council will consider a resolution declaring their election during its July 5 meeting.

Citizens must register to vote by August 9 through the Lee County Board of Registrars or the Alabama Secretary of State. Residents who want to apply for absentee ballots must do so in person through August 18 at Auburn City Hall, located at 144 Tichenor Avenue.

The city’s municipal election will be held on August 23. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

