Rain Chances Decrease Into the Weekend

Elise’s Forecast
rain chances through monday
rain chances through monday(WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our gloomy week continues as we hurdle the hump-day mark. Thursday’s high will likely stay in the 80s for many with cloudy skies remaining in place. Tomorrow’s rain coverage stays in the 60% range, so things will stay muggy. Really, the muggy conditions stick around through the weekend, even though rain chances are down to 40% by Sunday. A southerly flow is bringing in ample moisture for sticky conditions and afternoon/evening convective thunderstorms. Fortunately, the showers, storms, and clouds are keeping the sun rays at bay and allowing temperatures to stay in the 80s into the weekend. By next week, conditions dry up to just spotty afternoon showers and highs return to the low 90s - an average summer week!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Rainy and Humid Week