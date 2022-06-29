Business Break
UPDATE: Russell Co. High School baseball coach cleared of criminal charges

Tony Rasmus. (Source: Jeremy Hayes/WTVM)
By Katelyn Kirby
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Former Russell County High School baseball coach Tony Rasmus is cleared of criminal charges accusing him of assault.

In February 2021, Rasmus was accused of choking a 16-year-old student, and he was placed on administrative leave.

The jury reached a verdict on the lesser misdemeanor charge of harassment in October 2021. Rasmus was also found not guilty of third degree assault.

After the October trial, the Russell County school board rejected a request to fire Rasmus, but voted to suspend Rasmus without pay until June 30.

Since then, all charges have been dropped.

“The family of the alleged victim in this case has close ties with the sheriff and the DA and that’s why this mess has made it as far as it has with not one iota of physical proof of any harm,” Rasmus said.

Rasmus says he is still waiting on the Alabama State Department of Education to rule on his certificate.

According to Associated Press, Rasmus won a state championship at Russell County in 2005 and coached a Phenix City team to the 1999 U.S. championship and runner-up finish in the Little League World Series. Three of his four sons played professional baseball. He won his 500th game as coach in 2008 and has had at least 11 players drafted to Major League Baseball.

