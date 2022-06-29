UPDATE: Russell Co. High School baseball coach cleared of criminal charges

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Former Russell County High School baseball coach Tony Rasmus is cleared of criminal charges accusing him of assault.

In February 2021, Rasmus was accused of choking a 16-year-old student, and he was placed on administrative leave.

The jury reached a verdict on the lesser misdemeanor charge of harassment in October 2021. Rasmus was also found not guilty of third degree assault.

After the October trial, the Russell County school board rejected a request to fire Rasmus, but voted to suspend Rasmus without pay until June 30.

Since then, all charges have been dropped.

“The family of the alleged victim in this case has close ties with the sheriff and the DA and that’s why this mess has made it as far as it has with not one iota of physical proof of any harm,” Rasmus said.

There were six grown people who will attest to the fact that nobody was choked. Yet the government in this town is in the business of doing favors for rich friends, not searching out the truth. When you get out of this town and people look at the evidence, they have all found there is no proof of anything but that I didn’t assault anyone. I’ve had 50 people in this town in the sheriff’s department and in the government tell me you just caught up in something political. My response is always the same. You shouldn’t be able to do what’s been done to me and the coaches on my staff without a shred of evidence--no matter how much money or connections this family has. It’s a complete shame that people in the government are allowed to be this corrupt. But we the people turn our eyes away so as not to get involved and let good people get hammered. I’m happy to clear another hurdle, but this should have never been allowed to have made it to a charge, much less all that I’ve been through.

Rasmus says he is still waiting on the Alabama State Department of Education to rule on his certificate.

According to Associated Press, Rasmus won a state championship at Russell County in 2005 and coached a Phenix City team to the 1999 U.S. championship and runner-up finish in the Little League World Series. Three of his four sons played professional baseball. He won his 500th game as coach in 2008 and has had at least 11 players drafted to Major League Baseball.

