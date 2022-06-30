Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

8-year-old boy found in sewer after missing for more than a week

Police say an 8-year-old boy was found in a rainwater sewer more than a week after going missing.
Police say an 8-year-old boy was found in a rainwater sewer more than a week after going missing.(GOLFX via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) - Police say there are no signs of foul play in the case of an 8-year-old boy who was found in a rainwater sewer more than a week after going missing in northern Germany.

The boy disappeared on June 17 in the town of Oldenburg.

Search parties spent days looking for him until somebody heard whimpering from beneath a manhole cover about 330 yards from the boy’s home on June 25.

Rescuers found the boy naked, chilled and dehydrated inside the sewer, but otherwise unharmed.

Oldenburg police said Tuesday that their investigation concluded the boy likely climbed into a drain near his home and then lost inside the narrow tunnels.

The boy is still in the hospital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Carriage Drive in Columbus
Body buried in backyard on Carriage Drive identified as missing 64-year-old woman
Three-year-old Kendrick Engram Jr.
EXCLUSIVE: Family of Kendrick Engram, Jr. speaks on what happened the day leading to his passing
Tiktok
Investigation underway on LaGrange TikTok star who allegedly exposed herself to minors
Phenix City dentist arrested after shooting man
Dentist arrested after shooting on 4th Place in Phenix City
US Army lowers education requirement for enlisting

Latest News

The FDA is warning parents not to use baby neck floats after one death and injury were reported.
FDA: Do not use baby neck floats after infant dies, another injured
UCLA running back Kazmeir Allen, left, makes a touchdown catch as Southern California...
Big Ten votes to add USC, UCLA as members starting in 2024
The death toll has risen to 53 in the worst human smuggling case the United States has ever seen.
US official: Migrants who died cleared inland checkpoint
Listeria can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women,...
CDC: New listeria outbreak tied to 23 illnesses, 1 death
Coleman's winning numbers were 13-14-15-16-17-18 and the Bonus Ball 19.
‘It was hard to believe’: Man wins $250,000 in lottery after using numbers he saw in a dream