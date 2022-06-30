Business Break
Atlanta-based brewery coming to Midcity Yards in Columbus
(Source: Scofflaw Brewing Co.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An Atlanta-based brewery is soon coming to Columbus.

Scofflaw Brewing Co. will be an addition to Midcity Yards.

“Columbus is the perfect city for new expansion,” said Matt Shirah, Founder and CEO of Scofflaw. “We’ve seen commercial development explode around us, positively shifting the future of the neighborhood. We couldn’t be more excited to join Midcity Yards on a project that we believe will have the same incredible long-term effect in such an exciting and active place like Columbus.”

Scofflaw will occupy approximately 9,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space at Midcity Yards, which includes a tasting room, brewing facility and beer garden.

Midcity Yards will also feature Moe’s Original BBQ across the hall from the brewery and Fetch Park.

Atlanta-based brewery coming to Midcity Yards in Columbus
(Source: Chris Woodruff | President of The Cotton Companies.)

“The vision of Midcity Yards was to create a destination where all people could casually cross paths and connect,” said Chris Woodruff, President of The Cotton Companies. “Columbus is ready for a brand like Scofflaw. We view Midcity as the link between Uptown and Midtown Columbus, and Scofflaw, along with its other tenants, will help to bring vibrant energy to an area that has been dormant for far too long. It’s the key to connecting this great city in many different ways.”

Midcity Yards is located between 5th and 6th Avenues in Columbus.

