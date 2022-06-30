GRAPHIC: Columbus man accused of concealing body of missing woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man has been arrested after a missing woman’s body was found buried in her own backyard.

On June 29, Columbus investigators executed search warrants to a house in the 2600 block of Carriage Drive. Multiple resources were employed during the search, including the use of cadaver dogs.

Authorities discovered the body of the missing 64-year-old woman, later believed to be Julie Marie Catron according to Muscogee Co. Coroner Buddy Bryan, buried in her backyard on Carriage Drive. Catron has been missing since November 2021.

The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office took possession of the remains and has requested an autopsy by the State Medical Examiner’s Office in order to determine the cause of death.

As a result of this investigation, detectives arrested and charged 57-year-old Clarence Catron with concealment of death - a felony. Catron is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the Muscogee County Recorder’s Court on July 1.

The following details were listed on the Coroner’s Death Report:

Called to [...] Carriage Drive by missing person unit and homicide unit. Body was dug up from backyard. Ex-husband in Canada called for welfare check - had not heard from her since November 2021. Present husband was asked about wife - he stated she had gone to Fla. for treatment. Young lady living there stated she had not seen here since Nov. 2021. Cadaver dog brought in and found body in backyard. about 5′ deep. CPD dug hole and removed tote with body inside. New privacy fence had been installed around grave. Removed to county morgue to call GBI. Possible Julie Catron.

Clarence Catron is also listed as a homeowner, along with the victim.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective S. Hayes at 706- 225-4268 or 706-653-3400.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.