GRAPHIC: Columbus man accused of concealing body of missing woman

Columbus man accused of concealing body of missing woman
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man has been arrested after a missing woman’s body was found buried in her own backyard.
On June 29, Columbus investigators executed search warrants to a house in the 2600 block of Carriage Drive. Multiple resources were employed during the search, including the use of cadaver dogs.
Authorities discovered the body of the missing 64-year-old woman, later believed to be Julie Marie Catron according to Muscogee Co. Coroner Buddy Bryan, buried in her backyard on Carriage Drive. Catron has been missing since November 2021.
The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office took possession of the remains and has requested an autopsy by the State Medical Examiner’s Office in order to determine the cause of death.
As a result of this investigation, detectives arrested and charged 57-year-old Clarence Catron with concealment of death - a felony. Catron is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the Muscogee County Recorder’s Court on July 1.
The following details were listed on the Coroner’s Death Report:
Clarence Catron is also listed as a homeowner, along with the victim.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective S. Hayes at 706- 225-4268 or 706-653-3400.
