Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Columbus man accused of concealing body of missing woman

Clarence Catron
Clarence Catron(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man has been arrested after a missing woman’s body was found buried in her own backyard.

On June 29, Columbus investigators executed search warrants to a house in the 2600 block of Carriage Drive. Multiple resources were employed during the search, including the use of cadaver dogs.

Authorities discovered the body of the missing 64-year-old woman, later believed to be Julie Marie Catron according to Muscogee Co. Coroner Buddy Bryan, buried in her backyard on Carriage Drive. Catron has been missing since November 2021.

The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office took possession of the remains and has requested an autopsy by the State Medical Examiner’s Office in order to determine the cause of death.

As a result of this investigation, detectives arrested and charged 57-year-old Clarence Catron with concealment of death - a felony. Catron is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the Muscogee County Recorder’s Court on July 1.

The following details were listed on the Coroner’s Death Report:

Clarence Catron is also listed as a homeowner, along with the victim.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective S. Hayes at 706- 225-4268 or 706-653-3400.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Carriage Drive in Columbus
Body buried in backyard on Carriage Drive identified as missing 64-year-old woman
Tiktok
Investigation underway on LaGrange TikTok star who allegedly exposed herself to minors
Three-year-old Kendrick Engram Jr.
EXCLUSIVE: Family of Kendrick Engram, Jr. speaks on what happened the day leading to his passing
Phenix City dentist arrested after shooting man
Dentist arrested after shooting on 4th Place in Phenix City
US Army lowers education requirement for enlisting

Latest News

Austin Patrick Hall
U.S. Marshal: Suspect in shooting of 2 Bibb County sheriff’s deputies captured
Davis Broadcasting’s 23rd annual ‘Tools 4 School’ supply drive underway
New Columbus VA clinic on River Road set to open in July
Columbus METRA transportation service to Robert S Poydasheff VA Clinic
Atlanta-based brewery coming to Midcity Yards in Columbus
Atlanta-based brewery coming to Midcity Yards in Columbus