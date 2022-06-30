Columbus METRA transportation service to Robert S Poydasheff VA Clinic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Consolidated Government announces the demand response transportation service to the Robert S. Poydasheff VA Clinic starting July 11, 2022. Thursday the city released details about the transportation service after discussing their plans to ensure people have a ride to the new clinic this past November.

This transportation service will be available through the METRA Transit System alongside the opening of the new VA clinic in July. This hourly service is available by appointment only and costs $2.50 each way. First departure from METRA’s Transfer Center is at 7:30 a.m. and last departure is at 4:30p.m.. Anyone planning to use this service can schedule service 1 – 7 days in advance by calling 706-225-4581 between 8 a.m. – 4:30p.m..

The new VA Clinic is named after former Columbus Mayor Poydasheff. Colonel Poydasheff served honorably in the U.S. Army for 24 years and retired at the rank of Colonel. He began his military career as an Infantry Officer before transferring to the Judge Advocate General Corps. He was a decorated soldier and elected to the Ranger Hall of Fame located at Ft. Benning.

Following his retirement he made Columbus his home where was elected to the City Council and served as the Mayor of Columbus. He advocated for disadvantaged veterans and supported the location of the new VA clinic in Columbus which the bill will name in his honor.

The clinic, located at 6910 River Road in Columbus, will be replacing the Community Based Outpatient Clinic on 13th Avenue.

METRA is currently accepting reservations for July 11 appointments.

