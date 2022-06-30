Business Break
Columbus police searching for missing man, 73, who suffers from dementia

Police and the family of Robert Whitehead are concerned for his safety.
Police and the family of Robert Whitehead are concerned for his safety.(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 73-year-old man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Authorities say Robert Whitehead went missing Monday from the 2500 block of Riverside Drive. His clothing description is unknown; however, police say he could be wearing an Atlanta Falcons hat and/or black and white shoes.

He is described as 5′11″ tall, weighing about 145 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to dial 911 or contact Columbus police at 706-653-3449.

