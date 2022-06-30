Business Break
DA: 2 Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies shot; ‘massive’ manhunt underway for suspect

Suspect identified in shooting of two Bibb County Sheriff's Deputies
Suspect identified in shooting of two Bibb County Sheriff's Deputies(ALEA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating after two Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies were shot on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson said the deputies were chasing a suspect in a stolen vehicle when they were shot. Officials with UAB say one deputy is in critical condition, while one is in fair condition.

This happened off of Highway 25 and Bulldog Bend Road.

Jackson confirms that a manhunt is underway for the suspect in this shooting, identified as 26-year-old Austin Patrick Hall. A Blue Alert has been issued for Hall.

Officials with Centreville are asking people to stay in their homes as authorities continue to search for suspects.

Per Centreville Press: Two Bibb County Sheriff Department Deputies are reported to have been shot following an...

Posted by Centreville City Hall on Wednesday, June 29, 2022

The video below shows several area law enforcement agencies escorting what WBRC believes to be one of the victims in this shooting to UAB Hospital.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

