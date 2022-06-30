Business Break
Davis Broadcasting’s 23rd annual ‘Tools 4 School’ supply drive underway

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Davis Broadcasting’s 23rd annual drive-thru “Tools 4 School” supply drive is officially underway. Now through July 30, donations can be made online and dropped off in the “Tools 4 School” bins at the following Columbus Walmart locations:

  • 2801 Airport Thruway
  • 6475 Gateway Road
  • 5448 Whittlesey Blvd Suite B
  • 3515 Victory Drive

Donations can also be made at the offices of Davis Broadcasting, located at 2203 Wynnton Road, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

“With gas prices at an all-time high and the cost of food skyrocketing, the need is great,” said Karen Robinson, promotions director at Davis Broadcasting. “Your donation goes towards the purchase of school supplies for children K through 12. To make it as easy as possible, we accept all forms of donations on-site: school supplies, cash, and credit/debit cards. With your help, kids in the tri-city can start the year off right.”

The Columbus-based company will additionally accept donations during remote broadcasts at Walmart locations on the following dates:

  • July 2, 16 - Walmart, Airport Thruway
  • July 9, Walmart, Whittlesey Boulevard
  • July 23, Walmart, Gateway Road
  • July 30, Walmart, Victory Drive

