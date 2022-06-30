Business Break
EXCLUSIVE: Family of Kendrick Engram, Jr. speaks on what happened the day leading to his passing

Three-year-old Kendrick Engram Jr.
Three-year-old Kendrick Engram Jr.(Source: Cassandra Thomas)
By Roslyn Giles
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family of a three-year-old Columbus boy who died in a hot car speaks out and explains how the tragedy happened.

They sat down for a one-on-one interview with News Leader 9.

Cassandra Thomas couldn’t hold back the tears as she tried to revisit a busy Sunday afternoon that ended with the tragic loss of her three-year-old grandson, Kendrick Engram, Jr.

“When my daughter got off work, she called and said she was outside, and my grandbaby came and asked me where junior was, and I told her he was supposed to be in the house asleep,” said Thomas.

That’s when she said she sent her grandbaby to check the house.

“She came back and said he wasn’t in there, and that’s when I said call my son and told him to check the truck,” the grandmother continued.

Cassandra was on the phone with her son when he made the gruesome discovery while getting ice cream for the kids at Wendy’s on Wynnton Road.

Shee found the toddler’s body on the third-row seat of the Nissan Armada.

Junior’s mother, Yolanda Thomas, says she doesn’t blame anyone. “I feel that it was an accident. It was just God probably needed him more than I did.”

Yolanda saw her son for the last time around 3 p.m. She called her mother to come to Walmart on Victory Drive, where she worked to purchase girls’ clothes that were on sale.

“He was in the buggy, and I said Junior get up, and he woke up and went back o sleep.”

Cassandra said she always kept her eight grandchildren for her two daughters. That Sunday, they made several stops, starting with church that morning and then stopped by several restaurants on Buena Vista Road, then Walmart on Victory Drive and back home.

The victim’s grandmother told us that she didn’t know her three-year-old grandson, Kendrick Engram Jr., whom they affectionately called Junior, didn’t get out of her SUV along with the other seven grandchildren when they returned home from that busy Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

