Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

FBI adds ‘CryptoQueen’ to Ten Most Wanted list, offers $100K reward

The FBI has added Ruja Ignatova to its list of the Ten Most Wanted fugitives.
The FBI has added Ruja Ignatova to its list of the Ten Most Wanted fugitives.(Source: FBI)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of a woman known as the “CryptoQueen.”

The bureau added Ruja Ignatova to its list of the Ten Most Wanted fugitives Thursday.

Ignatova is accused of running what the FBI describes as a “massive fraud scheme” involving a Bulgarian-based virtual currency company called OneCoin, which Ignatova co-founded and allegedly used to scam more than $4 billion from cryptocurrency investors worldwide.

“Ignatova allegedly made false statements and representations about OneCoin to draw people to invest in OneCoin packages,” the FBI said in a news release. “According to investigators, Ignatova and her partner also promoted OneCoin through a multi-level marketing strategy that urged OneCoin investors to sell additional packages to friends and family.”

Special Agent Ronald Shimko said Ignatova targeted people “who may not have fully understood the ins and outs of cryptocurrencies but were moved by Ignatova’s impressive resume and the marketing strategies used by OneCoin,” according to the release.

Ignatova was charged Oct. 12, 2017, by the Southern District of New York and a federal warrant was issued for her arrest, but authorities said they believe she may have fled after being tipped off about the investigation.

The FBI said she traveled from Bulgaria to Greece on Oct. 25, 2017, and hasn’t been seen since.

Ignatova is wanted on several charges, including one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit securities fraud and securities fraud.

Anyone with information on Ignatova’s whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or send a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

The FBI believes there may also be more victims who haven’t been identified. Those victims are also encouraged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Carriage Drive in Columbus
Body buried in backyard on Carriage Drive identified as missing 64-year-old woman
Tiktok
Investigation underway on LaGrange TikTok star who allegedly exposed herself to minors
Three-year-old Kendrick Engram Jr.
EXCLUSIVE: Family of Kendrick Engram, Jr. speaks on what happened the day leading to his passing
Phenix City dentist arrested after shooting man
Dentist arrested after shooting on 4th Place in Phenix City
US Army lowers education requirement for enlisting

Latest News

UCLA running back Kazmeir Allen, left, makes a touchdown catch as Southern California...
AP source: USC, UCLA in process of joining Big Ten
A blockbuster Supreme Court session ends with two more landmark decisions and a historic...
SCOTUS issues 2 more landmark rulings on final decision day
Austin Patrick Hall
U.S. Marshal: Suspect in shooting of 2 Bibb County sheriff’s deputies captured
By a 6-3 vote Thursday, with conservatives in the majority, the Supreme Court said that the...
Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Thursday launched a $1 billion first-of-its-kind...
Buttigieg launches $1 billion pilot to build racial equity in roads