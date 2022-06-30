Business Break
Fighting high gas prices: Alternative ways to save at the pump

By Tiffany Maddox
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With gas prices at record highs across the U.S., many people are looking for alternative ways to save including here in the Fountain City.

“Pray and get a scooter,” said Columbus resident Kurt Dukes.

That’s exactly what Dukes did as he needed some relief in his wallet from the high gas prices.

“Currently in Georgia we are trending at $4.37,” said AAA of Georgia Spokesperson Montrae Waiters. “That’s actually down 8 cents from a week ago. In Columbus, you guys are trending at $4.21 which is down 13 cents from a week ago.”

Dukes said that’s still too much that’s why he opted to store his 2 trucks away for a small 123 mile to the gallon ride Yamaha Zuma.

He’s even tracking his savings.

“I believe my gas bill is 1/5 of what it was when I was driving my two trucks said Dukes. “I feel joyful about it.”

Dukes said the total costs for his Yamaha scooter excluding license, insurance and fees was around 5 thousand dollars.

He felt the savings outweighed additional options.

“When I looked at getting an electric car or something like a scooter, I looked at the price and total costs or ownership,” said Dukes. “EV’s are great, but I don’t think they’re where they need to be right now and it’s not in my budget.”

While some people may not be able to purchase a motor bike, AAA offers some tips to help you save.

“At AAA what we’ve been telling people is to combine errands, carpooling, that’s another great option, and again shop for the best gas prices download those gas apps,” said Waiters.

AAA also suggests paying for gas with cash and to watch the weight of your car as too much weight waste gas quicker.

Slow down and drive the speed limit. On the highway, aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph. Another tip is to use cruise control to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel.

However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

“We just have to think differently, because we don’t know how long gas prices are going to stay elevated,” said Waiters.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

