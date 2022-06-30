Business Break
Free medical testing to come to Muscogee County, surrounding areas

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Free Health Clinics and free testing are headed to Muscogee County in the next two months, beginning on July 14 and every second Thursday after that.

The Muscogee County Health District will have a van in the Courthouse Square in Lumpkin, Georgia, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can receive free HIV and COVID testing, free vaccines and COVID at home-test kits.

They will also provide job counseling services and rental assistance for those who lost employment during the pandemic.

August 3 through 11, Fort Benning will conduct a free field medical clinic at the Wims Community Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

You can receive free evaluation and prescriptions, free dental cleaning with fillings, a free eye exam, and glasses.

